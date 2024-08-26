Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.66

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 42267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,614 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 238,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 65,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

