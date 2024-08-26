TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after buying an additional 152,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the first quarter worth $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

TFS Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.46 on Monday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.15 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.52%.

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $51,373.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $51,373.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,587 shares of company stock valued at $341,579. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also

