The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $174.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.12. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.