The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chemours by 32.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 197,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 24,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $19.30 on Monday. Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Chemours’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

