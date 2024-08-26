The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Chemours
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours
Chemours Stock Performance
CC opened at $19.30 on Monday. Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Chemours’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemours Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.
About Chemours
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chemours
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.