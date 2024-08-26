The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Chemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemours

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Chemours Trading Up 5.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,547,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Chemours by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 239,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.