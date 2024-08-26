The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 423.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1,619.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,203,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 4,620.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSP shares. StockNews.com lowered E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on E.W. Scripps from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $184.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.79.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $573.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.65 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

