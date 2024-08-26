The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.97

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.97 and last traded at $147.26, with a volume of 71885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day moving average is $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,618 shares of company stock worth $2,140,839. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in The Ensign Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

