The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,341 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in The GEO Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other news, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,800,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,447,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,800,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,447,046.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:GEO opened at $14.22 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

