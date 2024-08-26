The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $196.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $219.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

