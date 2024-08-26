The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) EVP Sells $29,694.64 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Winchell sold 6,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $29,694.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 414,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Honest Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $445.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.63 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the first quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HNST

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.