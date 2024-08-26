The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Sells $34,993.28 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 8,176 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $34,993.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 517,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,445.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Honest Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of HNST stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $445.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Honest by 24.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 150,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honest by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 137,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

