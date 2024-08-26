The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 14,616.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Middleby by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $142.05 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average of $138.74.

Insider Activity

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MIDD

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.