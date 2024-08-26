The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE NYT opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.06. New York Times has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In related news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $562,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,809,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,505,000 after purchasing an additional 80,075 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 18.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after buying an additional 1,711,268 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 25.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,062,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,844,000 after buying an additional 406,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 19.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,131,000 after buying an additional 482,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

