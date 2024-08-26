The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $562,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $89,754,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,268 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,062,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,434,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,131,000 after buying an additional 482,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $55.04 on Monday. New York Times has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

