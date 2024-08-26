The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $8.25 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Desjardins dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, August 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.40. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.27.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at C$80.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.67 and a 1 year high of C$86.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

