Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Up 5%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 168,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 192,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of C$73.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.1403509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

