Tidewater Renewables (LCFS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/19/2024 – Tidewater Renewables was downgraded by analysts at Acumen Capital from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$4.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$13.75.

8/16/2024 – Tidewater Renewables was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.00.

8/16/2024 – Tidewater Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Tidewater Renewables was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.00.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of LCFS opened at C$2.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.31. The stock has a market cap of C$94.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.52. Tidewater Renewables Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$9.20.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

