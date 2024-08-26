Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 2.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 4,531,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 25,432,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Tilray Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tilray by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tilray by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,778 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tilray by 3.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.