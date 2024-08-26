Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 2.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 4,531,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 25,432,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Tilray Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.19.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.