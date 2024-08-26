TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) versus Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reservoir Media and TKO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 TKO Group 0 2 13 0 2.87

Reservoir Media currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.13%. TKO Group has a consensus price target of $121.93, indicating a potential upside of 3.30%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than TKO Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 0.01% 0.96% 0.43% TKO Group -3.14% 3.10% 2.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Reservoir Media and TKO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $147.34 million 3.38 $640,000.00 $0.00 -765,000.00 TKO Group $1.68 billion 12.02 $208.18 million ($1.01) -116.86

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Reservoir Media. Reservoir Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of TKO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TKO Group beats Reservoir Media on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. In addition, the company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.