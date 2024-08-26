TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Shares Down 9.1%

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 146,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 79,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 price objective on shares of TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
