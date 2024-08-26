Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 814 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $148.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

