Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$90.00 at Bank of America

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at C$80.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.67 and a 52-week high of C$86.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$77.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

