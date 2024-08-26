Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$78.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$74.00. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at C$80.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.67 and a one year high of C$86.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

