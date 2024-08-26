TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Lessened by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $790,822,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $75,910,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,422.94.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,326.68 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,271.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,250.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

