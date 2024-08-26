Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCW. Raymond James upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$5.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$3.79 and a 12-month high of C$5.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$211.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.10 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.5268139 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson acquired 27,000 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,140.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

