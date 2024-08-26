Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

TSE TCW opened at C$5.10 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$3.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.10 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.5268139 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$130,140.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

