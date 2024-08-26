Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several brokerages have commented on TWO. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 227,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.86. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

