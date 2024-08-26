Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWO

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.6 %

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.