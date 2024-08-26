U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 473,491 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLCA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $15.49 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

