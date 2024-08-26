Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. The company had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Ubiquiti Stock Up 9.8 %
NYSE UI opened at $193.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.19. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.18.
Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 41.45%.
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
