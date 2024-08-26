UBS Group Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $150.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $140.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,874 shares of company stock worth $2,811,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,348,471,000 after buying an additional 4,605,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after buying an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,786,000 after buying an additional 1,659,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,542,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,242,956,000 after buying an additional 1,042,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

