Unite Group’s (UTG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,052 ($13.67) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.29) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 967 ($12.56) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 927.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 938.25. Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 842 ($10.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,069 ($13.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,585.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister bought 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of £24,993 ($32,475.31). 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.



Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

