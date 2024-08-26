Unite Group’s (UTG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,052 ($13.67) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.29) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTG
Unite Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Insider Activity at Unite Group
In other Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister bought 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of £24,993 ($32,475.31). 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unite Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.