United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 0.9% Higher

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.06 and last traded at $127.99. 1,070,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,224,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.