United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $100,519,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after buying an additional 262,222 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total value of $1,239,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,266 shares of company stock worth $38,604,580. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.45.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $348.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $353.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

