United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,350.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total value of $1,239,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,350.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,266 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,580. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $348.03 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $353.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

