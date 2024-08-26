Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,088,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 66.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after buying an additional 152,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Universal Display by 33.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,762,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 76,967 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $194.12 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $133.67 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.24.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

