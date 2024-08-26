Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stake Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $940,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,640,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.