Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Head to Head Analysis

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 2 8 0 2.80 Clarivate 2 3 3 0 2.13

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Upwork and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Upwork presently has a consensus target price of $15.70, indicating a potential upside of 56.69%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.54%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Clarivate.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upwork and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $689.14 million 1.92 $46.89 million $0.35 28.63 Clarivate $2.60 billion 1.71 -$911.20 million ($1.66) -4.01

Upwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upwork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork 10.00% 20.75% 7.42% Clarivate -39.29% 10.11% 3.85%

Summary

Upwork beats Clarivate on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company’s work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Payroll and Upwork Enterprise, as well as managed and escrow services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

