Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Shares Up 9.7%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.04. Approximately 53,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 201,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$378.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.37.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of C$12.23 million during the quarter.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

