US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

USFD opened at $58.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

