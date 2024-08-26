Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.78

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.78 and last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 2222292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.21.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLU. City State Bank grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 113.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

