V2X (NYSE:VVX) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.94

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.94 and last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 19475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -439.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in V2X by 112.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V2X by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in V2X during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

