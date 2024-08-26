Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.80

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 20943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Valhi Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $841.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,487.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

