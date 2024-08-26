VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPHGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 175,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 137,338 shares.The stock last traded at $97.89 and had previously closed at $97.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,088,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,701,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,306,000. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,904,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

