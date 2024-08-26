VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 175,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 137,338 shares.The stock last traded at $97.89 and had previously closed at $97.77.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,088,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,701,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,306,000. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,904,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

