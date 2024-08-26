VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 175,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 137,338 shares.The stock last traded at $97.89 and had previously closed at $97.77.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $661.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.