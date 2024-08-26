Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.32

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.32 and last traded at $123.13, with a volume of 33917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

