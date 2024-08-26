Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.35 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.