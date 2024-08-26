Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.72

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.71, with a volume of 275530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

