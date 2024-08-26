Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.01

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.01 and last traded at $77.94, with a volume of 76480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.32.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

