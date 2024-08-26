Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.59

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 22472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNQI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,365.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 136,860 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 138,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 74,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

