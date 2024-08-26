Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.62

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.62 and last traded at $125.58, with a volume of 215066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.21.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.85.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,217,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

